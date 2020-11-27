News Coronavirus Six Pakistan cricket squad members test positive for coronavirus in NZ after breach
Six Pakistan cricket squad members test positive for coronavirus in NZ after breach

NZ's Ministry of Health says the breaches occurred "despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behaviours". Photo: Reuters
Six members of the Pakistan cricket squad have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand and have been moved from managed isolation into quarantine.

Two of the cases were described as “historical” and four were new.

The Pakistan touring group, including 53 players and officials, was tested after arriving on Tuesday.

All six positive cases were being moved to the quarantine arm of their isolation facility. No members of the public were endangered.

New Zealand Cricket officials said closed-circuit television footage showed some members of the Pakistan squad breached protocols on the first day of managed isolation.

“We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

“NZC considers public health and safety to be paramount in the hosting of international teams and is supportive of the Ministry of Health and government position.”

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said the breaches of isolation rules occurred “despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behaviours while in the facility”.

The West Indies squad was forced to cease training after the breaches were discovered in NZ. Photo: AP

The Pakistan team’s exemption to practice while in managed isolation will be withheld until an investigation has been completed.

All players were tested four times before their departure from Lahore to New Zealand and were negative on each occasion.

New Zealand Cricket said while the positive cases were disappointing, their early discovery showed New Zealand’s protocols around touring teams were working.

