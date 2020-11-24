News Coronavirus Three COVID-19 vaccines look promising. How do they compare?
Updated:

Three COVID-19 vaccines look promising. How do they compare?

Three vaccines look promising, but there are some key differences that set them apart. Photo: TND/Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

After months of fretting over whether a COVID-19 vaccine would even be possible, we now have three promising candidates.

Two come from American pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Pfizer (with its German partner BioNTech), while the other hails from Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the United Kingdom.

All three vaccine candidates have produced strong results from Phase III clinical trials.

However, there are some key differences between them that will shape our way out of the pandemic.

Cost, storage temperatures and efficacy will play big roles in the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

How do our options stack up?

Follow Us

Trending Now

melania trump christmas
Melania welcomes White House Christmas tree – but there’s no sign of Donald
hanna dickinson cancer con
Serial cancer fraudster given another jail sentence
Uber Eats vows to improve rider safety after another delivery cyclist killed
qantas covid vaccine backlash
Qantas boss’ push for ‘no jab, no fly’ rule sparks backlash
RAAF jet takes Mathias Cormann around Europe as he campaigns for OECD job
Berejiklian admits breach of virus test guidelines
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video