Three COVID-19 vaccines look promising. How do they compare?

After months of fretting over whether a COVID-19 vaccine would even be possible, we now have three promising candidates.

Two come from American pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Pfizer (with its German partner BioNTech), while the other hails from Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the United Kingdom.

All three vaccine candidates have produced strong results from Phase III clinical trials.

However, there are some key differences between them that will shape our way out of the pandemic.

Cost, storage temperatures and efficacy will play big roles in the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

How do our options stack up?