Gladys Berejiklian denies she did the wrong thing after taking COVID test

Gladys Berejiklian had denied she did the wrong thing by not self-isolating after a COVID-19 test but wishes she had shut her office door while awaiting the results.

The NSW premier is facing calls to explain the circumstances after a media report said she was working in Parliament last Tuesday while awaiting test results.

Ms Berejiklian fronted ABC 24 on Tuesday morning saying she took the test because she was losing her voice and felt tired but other than that had no symptoms of the coronavirus.

She insisted she did not have a scratchy throat or runny nose but decided to take the test anyway and had to wait about 90 minutes for the result.

“I should have kept the door shut,” Ms Berejiklian admitted, saying she would be judged accordingly and adding that her biggest fear in the pandemic was people becoming complacent.

Earlier a spokesperson for Ms Berejiklian said the premier chose to be tested because she was losing her voice and would likely be asked about it.

“At no stage did the premier have COVID-19 symptoms and therefore (she) did not require a test,” the spokesperson said.

“However, as the premier began losing her voice, she took a precautionary test as she anticipated that she would be asked if she had had a COVID test.”

The test was administered late in the afternoon and in her office, the spokeswoman said.

“A rapid negative result was returned in around two hours.”

NSW Health guidelines require anyone who has undergone a COVID-19 test to self-isolate until a negative result is received.

Opposition health spokesman Ryan Park said the premier was not above the health advice, and needed to clearly outline the timeline around her COVID-19 test.

“It was clear last week that the premier had a scratchy throat which we all know is a symptom of COVID-19,” he said.

“There must be no doubt that the premier followed her own health department’s advice.

“I don’t know whether you can isolate in the Premier’s office or there’s interaction with other people.

“But what I do know is every single person — including the Premier of NSW — has to follow the rules during the pandemic.

“That’s what the community expects and certainly that’s what’s expected of political leaders.

“I think she needs to outline very clearly how she isolated, whether there were interactions with other people, and how she followed the advice she … and the Health Officer gives to everybody every single day.”

Speaking on ABC’s Q+A program on Monday night, NSW Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said the premier had “done the right thing”.

“I think the key point here is that she’s gone and taken a precautionary test, but she’s not exhibiting any symptoms,” he said.

“She fronts the media every single day.

“She’s lost her voice. Probably anticipated that she might get a question. She’s gone and done that [got a test].

“I don’t think she’s put anyone at risk here.”

Borders open

Meanwhile the NSW-Victoria border opened on Monday for the first time in more than four months as both states again recorded no new local COVID-19 cases.

NSW Health has genomically linked five virus cases in Moss Vale to a pre-existing cluster, meaning NSW has not recorded a COVID-19 case with an unknown source since October 24, or 30 days ago.

This surpasses the 28-day benchmark set by Queensland for the NSW-Queensland border to open.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday flagged she was preparing to relax other regulations.

“Unless some major unexpected event occurs, we will be announcing further easing of restrictions, especially in light of the festive season and especially given how well NSW has been doing with community transmission,” she said.

