Victoria records zero cases for 11th day in a row as testing blitz begins

Victorians are continuing to celebrate their newfound freedom as the state recorded another day of zero cases and zero infections.

With the 25km travel limit removed and the “ring of steel” dividing regional and metropolitan Melbourne gone, health authorities confirmed only four active cases across the state and only one mystery case in the past 24 hours.

The good news comes as the government is set to launch its first large-scale asymptomatic testing program as almost 13,000 people fronted COVID-19 testing centres on Monday.

DHHS testing boss Jeroen Weimar said the testing blitz would not target any particular area.

“We still feel there will be traces of the virus circulating in our community,” he told 3AW.

While the DHHS has done some asymptomatic testing, most samples have come from people showing virus symptoms.

However, The Age reported the Department of Health and Human Services had met officials from two northern suburban councils, targeting about 500,000 people in Melbourne’s Wyndham and Hume local government areas, which have been hit hard by virus infections.

Also on Tuesday, the Victorian government announced $169.6 million for free kinder next year, meaning families save about $2000 for every child enrolled in a participating funded kindergarten program.

The government will also provide $81.6 million to increase the availability of before and after school care.

Meanwhile, life in Victoria is inching towards “COVID normal”, with iconic institutions preparing to reopen and many Melbourne residents stuck in traffic as they rediscover the regions.

There were reports of traffic snarls on Monday as the so-called “ring of steel” separating Melbourne from regional Victoria expired at 11.59pm on Sunday, along with the 25km travel limit.

Police were still dismantling vehicle checkpoints during the day, causing some delays as passing drivers slowed to 40km/h.

It came as The National Gallery of Victoria announced it would reopen the Ian Potter Centre at Federation Square next Friday, ahead of patrons being allowed back at its main site just before Christmas.

Melbourne is slowly coming alive after almost four months of lockdown, with gyms, museums and cinemas able to host up to 20 people.

Outdoor and indoor patron limits have also been upped for pubs, restaurants and cafes.

It follows the state extending its streak of no new coronavirus deaths or cases to 10 days on Monday, despite a traveller from WA testing positive.

The person had previously quarantined in WA before arriving in Victoria weeks ago. It was ruled a case of “viral shedding” and not counted in Monday’s tally.

Virus still ‘lingering’ in the community

Victoria has tweaked its COVID-19 “dashboard” to reflect the change of emphasis on testing, with the 14-day rolling case average no longer reported in the health department’s daily tweet.

There were 10,365 tests returned from Monday and testing commander Jeroen Weimar is confident his team is getting a good spread of swabs from across the state.

Mr Weimar reiterated the virus is still likely to be lingering undetected in the community, as active cases remain unchanged at four.

Sunday’s easing of restrictions has fed debate about relaxing mandatory mask rules, with Deakin University chair of epidemiology Catherine Bennett expressing her surprise they weren’t changed.

Mr Weimar noted Melbourne had only started coming out of lockdown less than a fortnight ago and said masks were a “critical element in safeguarding gains we have made”.

The state’s virus death toll remains at 819 and the national figure is 907.

