Tenth virus-free day for Victoria, as Melbourne’s ‘ring of steel’ is dismantled

Victoria is finally whole again, with the so-called “ring of steel” that had divided Melbourne from the regions being dismantled.

It came as the state posted its 10th day in a row on Monday with no new coronavirus cases or fatalities.

There are just four active virus infections across Victoria, as Melbourne takes another step towards “COVID-normal”.

Regional areas had been off-limits to Melburnians for months as the city lagged behind the rest of the state in its second wave fight with COVID-19.

But on Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the border would be thrown open from midnight.

“We know that so many people have missed those that they love the most, those who they need to see, been desperately keen to see, for such a long period of time,” he said.

The 25-kilometre travel limit for Melburnians also went on the scrap heap, with a raft of rule changes that went beyond those previously announced.

Hospitality venues can now host up to 70 patrons outdoors and 40 indoors, while a maximum of 20 people will be allowed in gyms, libraries, community centres, galleries, museums and cinemas.

Aged care residents are able to have visitors from one household per day for two hours, and partners can visit maternity wards indefinitely.

Worker caps on meat, poultry and seafood industries are also gone, but anyone who is able to work from home must continue to do so and masks remain mandatory outdoors.

Looking ahead, Mr Andrews flagged a further winding back of statewide rules on November 22. NSW has already said it will open its border to Victoria from November 23.

Victoria’s peak tourism and police groups welcomed the end of the regional divide but the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said a plan is still needed for the return of functions, events and office workers.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said Sunday’s announcement was long overdue, suggesting Victorians could be forgiven for wanting more of their freedoms back.

“When you see only four active cases in a state of 6.5 million people … you’ve got to ask: didn’t we deserve a bit more than what we got today,” he said.

The state’s death toll remains at 819 and the national figure at 907.

-with AAP