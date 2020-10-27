Former premier Peter Beattie has urged the Queensland government to open the borders or the state “will go broke”.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, whose father Henry was a minister in Mr Beattie’s government, has promised a decision on opening the NSW and Victoria borders by the end of the week.

Mr Beattie said the borders need to open to protect the state’s workers from a deeper recession.

The former Labor premier said Queensland should adopt a contact tracing system like NSW’s.

“Frankly if we don’t open up, then Australia’s going to go broke,” Mr Beattie told ABC News 24 on Tuesday.

“It’s a fact. It’s not a political comment Liberal-Labor, You know whatever, this is about the future of jobs in this country.”

The former premier admitted he probably would have shut the state’s borders initially if faced with the same circumstances.

However, he said time was running out to stop a longer recession, particularly in Queensland’s major cities.

“Whoever wins the Queensland election, whether it’s Annastacia or Deb Frecklington, whoever wins, they’re going to be faced with an economic tsunami, not a good one,” Mr Beattie said.

“They’ve got to work out how to go, so here what I’m saying is, OK what was done in the past, let’s give everyone a big tick for that.

“Let’s move forward and the way to move forward is to open up the borders, we have to do this as a country, not have state borders.”

Meanwhile, Labor is seething about Clive Palmer’s “fake news” texts to voters claiming the party will introduce a death tax if reelected.

A barrage of texts sent by Mr Palmer on Monday warned voters that Labor planned to bring in a death tax.

Ms Palaszczuk, cabinet ministers and party members all called it out as a lie.

Labor state secretary Julie-Ann Campbell sent an email to party members on Monday afternoon titled “Clive Palmer is a liar”.

She claimed Mr Palmer was working on behalf of Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington.

“Clive Palmer is a liar, and he’s using his billions to broadcast his fake news across the state,” Ms Campbell said in the email.

“If Deb Frecklington and the LNP don’t answer to Clive Palmer, they need to call out his blatant disregard for the truth.”

Labor released its costings on Monday, revealing it will need to save $270 million annually from the health budget until 2024 to meet its election commitments.

Treasurer Cameron Dick insisted public service staff would not be cut to improve efficiency.

He also has another $317 million available for further stimulus or further election promises before Saturday’s vote.

The release of costings five days out from the state election is designed to ratchet up the pressure on the LNP.

The opposition has insisted it will not jump the gun on costings before it has made all of its election pledges.

The LNP has also said it will not reveal its funding source for election promises.

Ms Palaszczuk was campaigning in the ultra-marginal seat of Whitsunday, held by former LNP MP Jason Costigan, on Tuesday morning.

Ms Frecklington started her day on the hustings in Cairns.

-with AAP