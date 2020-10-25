News Coronavirus NSW chalks up a third consecutive day with no fresh COVID cases
Updated:

NSW chalks up a third consecutive day with no fresh COVID cases

nsw
Sydneysiders are living relatively normal lives as COVID numbers continue to shrink. Photo: Getty
NSW has recorded no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

Seven cases were reported in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 4193, according to NSW Health.

There were 12,465 tests reported to 8pm on Saturday, compared to 12,890 in the previous 24 hours.
NSW Health is treating 77 COVID-19 cases, but 92 per cent of them are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.

“It’s vital that you come forward for testing right away if you have even the mildest symptoms, like a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough, fever, or any other symptoms that could signal COVID-19,” NSW Health’s Dr Christine Selvey said on Sunday.

Up to 30 people are now allowed to gather outdoors, group bookings at hospitality venues have been extended from 10 to 30 people and up to 300 are allowed at places of worship.

Protesters can also gather en masse, with up to 500 people allowed to convene outdoors.

Staffing regulations at gyms across NSW have also been relaxed, with a safety marshal only required when more than 20 people are working out.

A coronavirus alert was earlier this week issued for anyone who attended the Bathurst 1000 motor race last weekend after traces of the virus were found in the city’s sewage.

NSW Health urged residents and visitors to Bathurst to get tested even if they had mild symptoms, and to remain in isolation until test results came back.

No COVID-19 patients in NSW are currently in intensive care.

-AAP

