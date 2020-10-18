Anti-lockdown protestors have swarmed London’s streets denouncing the virus as “man flu”, as Britain records another 16,171 confirmed cases – up from 15, 650 in the previous 24 hours.

The hordes marched through the city on the same day it was placed into “tier 2” lockdown, where Londoners are banned from meeting people from outside their household indoors, and outdoor gatherings are capped at six.

Thousands of protestors shunned face masks, chanting “stick your poison vaccine up your arse” as they marched through Oxford Street – London’s main shopping strip – led by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers.

Some carried placards blaming the virus on the new 5G network, while others claimed the virus itself was a hoax.

One of the organisers told a breakaway group outside Downing Street: “Man flu has closed our country and crushed our economy.”



Meanwhile, three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Australia in travellers from overseas.

The man and woman in their 30s and and woman in her 50s returned positive test results while in hotel quarantine.

“They have been in a medi-hotel since their arrival and there is no public health risk,” the SA health department said on Saturday.

One of the cases is an old infection and not active, the department said.

There are six active cases in the state in total.

The SA government is concerned about clusters in NSW but has not yet re-imposed border restrictions on that state.

Premier Steven Marshall has said five clusters are of concern to SA but particularly the one centred in Bargo, 100km southwest of Sydney.

On Saturday seven new cases were reported there – five locally acquired.

South Australian COVID-19 update 17/10/20. For more information go to https://t.co/mYnZsG7zGQ or contact the South Australian COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787. pic.twitter.com/08qm29c4jK — SA Health (@SAHealth) October 17, 2020

“We are increasingly concerned about clusters in NSW,” Mr Marshall said on Friday.

“I don’t think there is a decision (on borders or other measures) which is imminent.

“But our focus since day one has been to listen to the expert advice, act quickly and keep the people of South Australia safe.”

The state has recorded 482 cases in total since the pandemic began and four deaths. About half a million South Australians have been tested.

It comes as Victorians wake on Sunday with hope Premier Dan Andrews will announce the loosening of some Melbourne restrictions.

Germany’s ordeal

Germany has recorded 7830 coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour period, marking a new record as the highest daily figure since the pandemic began, the country’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control says.

The number of cases was nearly 500 higher than on Friday when 7334 new infections were reported, the previous record.

Germany’s prior infection peak of around 6300 daily cases was in late March, but it is likely there were significantly more cases at the time as testing capacity has been greatly expanded since then.

According to the RKI, at least 356,387 people in Germany have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, while 9767 have died, 33 more than the previous day.

