Queensland is shaking up its coronavirus rules, allowing stand-up drinking in bars and restaurants and dancing at weddings.

The state has also set a date to open its borders to all NSW residents – November 1.

“From 4pm today, in Queensland, will be happy hour,” Deputy Premier Steven Miles said on Friday.

“We’ll be able to again stand at the bar and have a drink, again stand at a restaurant or a cafe and have a snack.”

The changes are revealed in a “COVID-safe roadmap” released by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday.

Also from November 1, 40 guests will be allowed to dance at Queensland weddings and people will be allowed to host up to 40 people in their own homes.

Ms Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to be vigilant about social distancing as the virus rules relaxed. She also said state health authorities would monitor NSW’s fight against the virus before confirming the November 1 border opening.

“We are looking very closely at NSW,” she said.

“We said very clearly that at the end of the month we review the plans, and that would mean there may be a possibility of opening up to NSW if there is no community transmission.”

Queensland had two more coronavirus cases on Friday. They are maritime crew members in their 20s and 30s who were due to depart a ship from Brisbane.

They are being treated in a Brisbane hospital and contact tracing is underway.

