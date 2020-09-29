Coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian aged care homes could have been minimised if the public health response had been quicker.

Health secretary Brendan Murphy said it was not possible to know what proportion of cases could have been avoided.

But with the benefit of hindsight, some of the spread could have been prevented.

“If the public health response had been more prompt we might have avoided some of the scale in the outbreaks in Victoria,” Professor Murphy told a Senate inquiry on Tuesday.

“If we had stood up the Victorian aged care response centre earlier on, if we’d been aware, had prior warning that the public health response may have been compromised, that’s something that might have prevented some of the spread amongst facilities.”

He said a key lesson from Victoria was infection prevention control training needed to occur more often.

Professor Murphy, Australia’s former chief medical officer, reiterated comments he recently made to the aged care royal commission that the sector was under financial pressure.

“There are instances of poor quality care and system leadership and inconsistencies in staff training and leadership,” Professor Murphy said.

“Home care needs reform and further investment.”

Professor Murphy said a reform agenda was underway, but it would take years to fully implement.

“At the conclusion of this reform journey, the residential aged care sector will be in an even better position to respond to disease outbreaks in the context of another pandemic.”

The federal government has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of the aged care sector.

More than 660 aged care residents across 220 facilities have died from coronavirus and thousands more have been infected.

Yet, the aged care regulator has visited just 13 per cent of nursing homes with outbreaks.

Fewer than 10 per cent have been sanctioned since the start of the pandemic.

“More evidence of the Morrison government’s regulator failing older Australians in the middle of a deadly pandemic,” Labor frontbencher Julie Collins said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not discuss whether the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission had enough resources and power until he received the report from the aged care royal commission. It is due on Wednesday.

“There has always been a direct link between what has been happening in the community with what has been happening in aged care facilities,” he said.

“As the number of cases in the community have fallen in Victoria, so have the numbers of cases in Victorian aged care.”

Victoria still has 326 active COVID cases, including 158 linked to aged care facilities.

-with AAP