Have you had COVID-19? Evaluating the effectiveness of antibody tests

The best time to see if you’ve developed antibodies against the coronavirus is at least 20 days from when you first start having symptoms.

That was the conclusion researchers from King’s College London drew after an experimental study of 10 commercial antibody test kits, which look at a person’s blood to detect whether they had COVID-19.

How the 10 test kits performed varied widely. They ranged from 82 to 100 per cent in their ability to identify who was no longer infectious, and 60.9 to 87.3 per cent when it came to seeing who still had the virus.

Researchers also found antibody levels were higher in people who had a severe form of the coronavirus as compared to those who were asymptomatic or had a mild form of the disease.

The performance of the test kits was highly dependent on the time a blood sample was taken from a coronavirus patient.

All achieved the best results when used 20 days or more after the start of symptoms, during which time most tests reached a sensitivity value greater than 95 per cent.

The tests that were able to pinpoint who recovered from the virus with at least 98 per cent accuracy were called Accu-Tell, SureScreen and Spring.