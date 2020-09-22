South Australia to reopen its border with NSW

South Australia will reopen its borders to NSW from late Wednesday night, after NSW reported no new community transmissions of coronavirus on Tuesday.

SA Premier Steven Marshall announced the move ahead of NSW’s daily update of its coronavirus cases.

He said the decision was dependent on NSW having no new community infections on Tuesday. Within an hour, NSW confirmed just two new COVID cases – both in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The SA decision means that from midnight Wednesday, NSW residents will no longer have to do a 14-day quarantine when entering SA.

People who are currently in self-isolation after heading into the state from NSW earlier will still have to finish their fortnight’s quarantine.

Anyone travelling into South Australia from any state other than Victoria is still required to complete an online approval form.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said the “significant announcement” would relieve a “massive burden” on families and businesses.

“Subject to no community transmission occurring in NSW between now and midnight tonight we will open the border from midnight tomorrow,” he said.

“That means people from NSW wanting to come into South Australia from Thursday onwards will be able to do that without doing the 14 days of self-isolation.

“This will be a massive, massive relief to people who have been isolated from friends, from family, from business opportunities.”

-with agencies