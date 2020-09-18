Queensland will reopen its border to Canberrans, who will be able to fly into the Sunshine State from next Friday, Health Minister Steven Miles says.

Following discussions with the ACT’s airport and the territory’s premier, Mr Miles said restrictions would ease at 1am on September 25 to coincide with the territory’s school holidays.

“This is great news for the ACT and is recognition for the fact that they have been sometime without any cases,” he said.

“We’ve been saying for some time now that for Queenslanders, Queensland is good to go, well now for Canberrans, Queensland is good to come.

“Now is the time we would urge them [Canberrans] to start thinking about coming up to Queensland for a holiday.”

Queensland recorded no new cases overnight after 5751 tests, with just 25 active cases in the state.

The state’s total since the outbreak began remains at 1150.

Mr Miles said it had been eight days since authorities considered an infectious person was out in the community.

“Obviously we would hope to continue to see no new cases or only new cases in quarantine, up to that 14-day period, at which time we can consider lifting restrictions,” he said.

He said the progress is in stark contrast to the growing second wave of cases in Europe and increasing deaths in Victoria.

Hervey Bay sewage detection

Mr Miles said sewage testing in the Hervey Bay region had found very low levels of viral fragments of COVID-19 in waste water.

The local health service will be taking “necessary steps” to identify if there has been any community transmission.

“There is no reason at all to panic,” he said.

“We are letting people know we have those results and that there may be some activity from the public health union there.”