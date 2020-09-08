NSW records nine new coronavirus infections, hospital cluster grows

Health authorities in NSW have confirmed nine new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, including three at a Sydney hospital.

Three of Monday’s cases were linked to Concord Hospital, in Sydney’s inner west and are two healthcare workers and a visitor.

There are now seven infections associated with both Concord and Liverpool hospitals, including six healthcare workers.

Health authorities said it was still investigating the source of the infections at both locations.

The NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state’s hospitals were among some of the safest in the world despite the health workers testing positive to the coronavirus.

“The fact that we have had a very small number of health staff who have also fallen victim to COVID is not unexpected,” he said.

Mr Hazzard said approximately 100 staff have been asked to stand down for the required period of 14 days.

He said the hospital system could cope with the loss for two weeks.

“The NSW Health system is the 10th biggest business in the country, there’s 140,000 staff,” he said.

“Yes, we certainly do have enough staff to make sure the positions are filled.

“Our hospitals are among the safest places in the world to be so I would encourage the community to still go to hospital if you need to go to hospital.”

NSW Health said another case was a student a Kincoppal Rose Bay School of the Sacred Heart, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, which was linked to the CBD cluster.

NSW Health’s Jeremy McAnulty said the student was a boarder.

“All boarders and staff in the boarding area have been identified as close contacts.

“Boarding operations at the school have been suspended, and students are isolating at home with their families.”

Another case from south-eastern Sydney was also reported but had no identifiable source.

Dr McAnulty said the remaining cases were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and another was a household contact of a previously reported case linked to the CBD cluster, which now stands at 66.

There were 12,494 COVID-19 tests reported yesterday, compared to 10,129 from the day before.

