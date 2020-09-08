News Coronavirus Man busted using fake grandpa to skip NSW quarantine
Updated:

Man busted using fake grandpa to skip NSW quarantine

A man spent the weekend free in Sydney after lying about visiting his dying grandfather, police say. Photo: Getty
A Victorian man has been busted after inventing a dying grandfather as an excuse to skip hotel quarantine and enjoy the weekend roaming free in Sydney.

NSW Police have charged a man after he produced false documentation to leave hotel quarantine on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Victorian man arrived at Sydney Airport without an exemption last Friday and was taken into hotel quarantine.

However, on Saturday he was released from the hotel after providing what he claimed to be a valid exemption document saying he was in NSW to visit his terminally ill grandfather in hospital.

Police later determined the documentation he provided was false and further checks revealed the man’s grandfather was not in hospital.

On Monday, police arrested the man at a home in Penrith, in Sydney’s west.

He was charged with failing to comply with COVID-19 directions and producing a false or misleading application, and returned to hotel quarantine.

He is on bail to appear in Penrith Local Court on October 12.

-AAP

