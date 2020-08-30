Victoria has recorded 114 new cases of coronavirus and 11 further deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 524.

There were 94 new infections and 18 deaths on Saturday, the first time daily case numbers had fallen below 100 since early July.

Nine of the 11 deaths are linked to aged care settings.

Health authorities say the downward trend in daily case numbers is promising.

The 114 new infections were detected from just over 14,000 tests processed on Saturday, down from a benchmark of about 20,000 authorities have been aiming for.

Premier Daniel Andrews again urged people to get tested for “even the most minor of symptoms”.

On Saturday, Mr Andrews said the downward trend was promising but it was too early to announce if and how restrictions would ease in mid-September.

Catherine Bennett, the chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, urged Victorians not to become complacent.

“I think we should use the energy of seeing double digits to go harder,” Professor Bennett said.

“The more we can achieve the next two weeks, the more options the Government has, the sooner they can put some relaxation in place. And the more ambitious that can be.”

Mr Andrews is expected to provide more detail on the new cases when he gives his regular media briefing later.

He said it “won’t be much longer” until the state outlined a road map, the daily case numbers were still too high to formulate a definitive plan.

“These numbers are coming down. We will see some variation day today. It will bounce around a little bit. But in general terms, we are seeing a fall across each of the key metrics, and the strategy is working,” he said.

“And that is a credit to every Victorian who has made a powerful contribution to that end.

“But we just have to stay the course on this.”

He said with daily case increases sitting at around 100 in recent days, “those numbers would explode” if restrictions were eased now.

Catherine Bennett, the chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, urged Victorians not to become complacent.

“I think we should use the energy of seeing double digits to go harder,” Professor Bennett said.

“The more we can achieve the next two weeks, the more options the government has, the sooner they can put some relaxation in place. And the more ambitious that can be.”