A large majority of Victorians support most Stage 4 restrictions, except for the rule banning visits to immediate family members, a new survey reveals.

The survey, conducted by market research company Roy Morgan, revealed 43 per cent of Victorians believe Melburnians should be allowed to visit the homes of their parents, siblings and grandparents under Stage 4.

More than half of Victorians aged over 65 years old voted in favour of changing the rule, despite being in the highest-risk age group to the coronavirus.

The lowest support for allowing visits to family homes was among Victorians aged 35 to 49 (33 per cent) who were the age group most likely to be living in the same house as their children.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levin said the survey’s overall responses showed there was “strong support for the measures taken by the Victorian government to get a handle on COVID-19”.

The survey was conducted during week four of Melbourne’s Stage 4 lockdown, comprising 2110 Victorian adults across the state.

What about face masks?

An overwhelming majority of Victorians (89 per cent) supported the compulsory wearing of face masks right across the state.

Support was consistent across Melbourne (90 per cent) and country Victoria (87 per cent), as well as women (89 per cent) and men (90 per cent) of all ages.

The 5km travel rule

Most respondents agreed that Melburnians should be banned from travelling more than five kilometres from their homes (71 per cent).

The biggest difference in views was split between city dwellers and country Victorians.

While just under a third of Melburnians argued they should be able to travel further than five kilometres from home, only 22 per cent of country Victorians agreed.

School and daycare centres

A vast majority of respondents (76 per cent) agreed that schools and daycare centres in Melbourne should not be open to everyone.

Cafes, pubs and restaurants

Three-quarters of those surveyed said hospitality venues should remain banned from providing table service – even with proper social distancing measures in place.

Instead, they backed the current Stage 4 rule of only allowing cafes, restaurants, clubs and hotels to offer takeaway or food delivery services.

The curfew

Most Victorians (72 per cent) agreed the 8pm to 5am curfew should remain in place in Melbourne.

Of the 28 per cent of respondents want an end to the curfew. Most are men under 35 years old.