Hope for Victorians as COVID cases sink to lowest levels in weeks

Victorians have their clearest sign yet that Melbourne’s tough virus shutdown is working, with the lowest daily infection rise in weeks.

State health authorities confirmed 116 new COVID cases on Monday – the lowest since 124 were reported on July 6 and 67 on July 5.

Monday’s number is also more than 90 below the 208 reported on Sunday.

Sadly, the state’s death toll has risen further, with 15 more fatalities confirmed. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 430 Victorians (the national toll is 517).

Premier Daniel Andrews will give more details at a briefing later on Monday.

But on Sunday, with Melbourne’s lockdown at the halfway point, the state’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton, defiantly declared the state’s hard-won gains would continue.

Professor Sutton said daily case numbers were still “jumping around”, but he expected they were on a downward trajectory.

“We’re not going to see 300 and 400 [cases] again in Victoria under my watch, at least,” he said

“We’re applying a strategy that is driving cases down.”

With 3920 so-called mystery cases still remaining on Sunday, Professor Sutton warned restrictions would not be lifted in full until community transmission was eradicated in Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the weekend’s bad weather was an “absolute blessing” and hoped it meant more people stayed at home.

Melbourne residents still have at least another three weeks of Stage 4 restrictions, including an overnight curfew. Regional Victorians are living under slightly less onerous level three restrictions.

All will last until at least September 13.

Hearings for state’s inquiry into the failed hotel quarantine program resumed on Monday with more testimony from hotel security staff.

Last week, the inquiry heard poor-performing security guards were moved between the quarantine hotels, while returned travellers feared catching COVID-19 during their stay.

-with AAP