Some people’s simple pleasure is walking the dog, and for others it’s a cold beer at the end of the day.

For the Bromley-Lynch twins, it’s catching up with mates over a coffee.

And Victoria’s tough coronavirus restrictions haven’t stopped them.

When cafes were forced to stop seating customers in April, the brothers had a lightbulb moment – they’d create their own.

Most mornings around 8-8.30am, Sam and Josh Bromley-Lynch host a virtual coffee date with nearly 4000 followers on their Instagram page, The Covad Cafe.

“It’s a French ‘a’ in Covad, like a fancy restaurant,” Sam laughed.

All followers are welcome, but the cafe has one strict rule: Good vibes only.

Sam said the initial idea of starting a virtual cafe came from a desire to boost morale and continue catching up with friends during lockdown.

Within weeks, it “just exploded”.

“It’s been so much fun,” the 26-year-old told The New Daily.

“We speak about what’s going on in the world – it’s just 15-20 minutes of chatting about things like ‘What would the Queen eat for breakfast? Are you a soft or hard taco sort of person?’

“It’s a good little escape.”

On The Covad Cafe Instagram page, users can watch videos of the brothers dancing and chatting at their family home in Ballarat, or tune into their Instagram Live coffee catch-up at 8.30am.

“The Instagram Live function allows people to comment, so it gives them that social interaction they might’ve been missing,” Sam said.

“If we didn’t have (The Covad Cafe), it would’ve been a lot harder to get through the first iso period. It just brought that social interaction back.”