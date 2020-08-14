Victoria’s daily COVID infections and tragic virus death toll have both jumped again, with 372 more cases and 14 deaths confirmed on Friday.

Both figures are up on Thursday’s tally of 278 and eight fatalities.

The latest deaths take the state’s coronavirus toll to 289. Australia’s national toll is 375.

Premier Daniel Andrews will confirm more details in a briefing later on Friday.

Victoria’s daily virus infections, August 8-14:

Saturday, August 8: 466

Sunday, August 9: 376

Monday, August 10: 322

Tuesday, August 11: 331

Wednesday, August 12: 410

Thursday, August 13: 278

Friday, August 14: 372

Despite Friday’s jump, Victoria’s seven-day average of new infections has fallen from more than 500 to less than 400.

Health experts have said consistently that Victoria’s virus figures will fluctuate as Stage 3 and 4 restrictions take effect in Melbourne and the wider state. Victoria is in the second week of six weeks of stringent measures.

On Thursday, deputy chief health officer Allen Cheng said health authorities were watching trends.

“A swallow doesn’t make a summer,” he said.

“[On Wednesday] we had a case number with four in front of it and [on Thursday] we have [one] with two in front of it. We need to keep a close eye on it over time.”

At the same briefing, Mr Andrews said the state had a “long, long way to go” before Melbourne’s rules could be eased.

“One day is not enough, a week is not enough, for us to be able to pretend that we can forecast what’s going to happen in a fortnight,” he said.

Elsewhere, a testing blitz began in regional Victoria on Friday morning as the state government attempts to rein in new cases.

Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo have been identified as a source of concern after collectively recording more than 250 cases in the past 14 days.

Mr Andrews said more data would develop a “clearer picture” of the outbreaks, while deputy chief health officer Allen Cheng hoped it would “obviate the need for stage four” in the regional centres.

-more to come