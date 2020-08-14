A man has been fined 10 times for breaching Victoria’s coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria Police did 5007 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state in the 24 hours to Friday morning and fined 253 people.

They include a Whittlesea man found in Richmond, who told police he was in the area to visit colleagues but could not produce appropriate documentation.

The man has previously been fined nine times – almost $15,000 in total – for breaching the chief health officer’s directives, police said.

Some 75 people were fined $1652 for breaching Melbourne’s 8pm-5am curfew and 41 were fined $200 for not wearing a mask.

Two men copped both fines after they were caught buying cigarettes in South Melbourne.

One of the men told police he did not need to wear a mask as he had a birth condition that makes him resistant to coronavirus.