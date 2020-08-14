News Coronavirus Victorian man fined 10 times for breaching rules
Updated:

Victorian man fined 10 times for breaching rules

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man has been fined 10 times for breaching Victoria’s coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria Police did 5007 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state in the 24 hours to Friday morning and fined 253 people.

They include a Whittlesea man found in Richmond, who told police he was in the area to visit colleagues but could not produce appropriate documentation.

The man has previously been fined nine times – almost $15,000 in total – for breaching the chief health officer’s directives, police said.

Some 75 people were fined $1652 for breaching Melbourne’s 8pm-5am curfew and 41 were fined $200 for not wearing a mask.

Two men copped both fines after they were caught buying cigarettes in South Melbourne.

One of the men told police he did not need to wear a mask as he had a birth condition that makes him resistant to coronavirus.

Trending Now

Telehealth has saved lives in the pandemic, and its future is up for debate
The controversial policies the RBA could use to save the economy
Stephen Mayne: JobKeeper plea sets up big payday
Official statistics hide weakness and recovery in jobs market
Locky Gilbert, Areeba, Zoe-Clare
Unhinged and intoxicated: Have The Bachelor producers finally gone too far?
NBN Co’s free coronavirus bandwidth boost is set to end soon. Here’s what consumers should know
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video