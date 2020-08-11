Premier, Minister to be grilled at hotel quarantine inquiry

Premier Daniel Andrews will be grilled about his government’s handling of Victoria’s second coronavirus wave at a parliamentary inquiry.

Mr Andrews will be the first witness called at the second sitting of the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee’s COVID-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

He last appeared at the hearing on May 12, when the state’s total number of coronavirus cases was 1509 and just 18 people had died.

By Monday, 228 Victorians had died from the virus, many of them aged-care residents.

There are more than 7869 active cases in the state, of which 1756 are linked to aged care residents and staff.

The state’s devastating second wave has been blamed on errors in the hotel quarantine program for returned overseas travellers.

Also appearing at the inquiry on Tuesday will be Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, chief health officer Brett Sutton and Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake.

Victoria has had its two deadliest days of the pandemic this week, with 19 deaths confirmed on Monday and 19 more on Tuesday.

However, daily infections have fallen, with 322 reported on Monday and 331 on Tuesday. Monday’s numbers were the lowest since July 29, when Victoria reported 295 new cases.

On Monday, the Premier urged Victorians not to become complacent about the numbers.

“It is really important that we all stay the course on this,” Mr Andrews said.

“[(COVID-19] is a wicked enemy, it will do everything it can to wear you down and that is where it absolutely flourishes.”

Metropolitan Melbourne has been under tough Stage 4 restrictions for a week – including an 8pm curfew – while regional Victoria is under Stage 3 measures.

The lockdowns are in place until September 13.

A new outbreak emerged on Monday at the Altona North packaging and distribution facility for meal kit delivery company Marley Spoon.

So far, eight cases are linked to the warehouse.

-AAP