NSW teenagers detained in Noosa for alleged virus breaches

Queensland police are questioning two teenage girls at a Sunshine Coast shopping centre over alleged COVID-19 breaches.

The teenagers, one from NSW and one from the Sunshine Coast, were detained at the Noosa Civic Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon.

Police said the teenagers, aged 15 and 16, travelled to Queensland last Friday before the weekend’s hard border closure but had also been in Sydney.

Under Queensland’s health directions, the entire state of NSW is a declared coronavirus hotspot.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the pair arrived by train and allegedly lied about where they had been.

“They weren’t completely honest with where they had been but later on we discovered they had come from a hotspot,” Superintendent Hawkins said.

He said neither of the girls was displaying coronavirus symptoms but all precautions were being taken.

Police said no charges have been laid at this stage.

The pair will soon be tested for coronavirus.