News Coronavirus NSW teenagers detained in Noosa for alleged virus breaches
Updated:

NSW teenagers detained in Noosa for alleged virus breaches

teenagers nsw noosa virus
A police officer with two teenagers at Noosa Civic Shopping Centre. Photo: ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Queensland police are questioning two teenage girls at a Sunshine Coast shopping centre over alleged COVID-19 breaches.

The teenagers, one from NSW and one from the Sunshine Coast, were detained at the Noosa Civic Shopping Centre on Monday afternoon.

Police said the teenagers, aged 15 and 16, travelled to Queensland last Friday before the weekend’s hard border closure but had also been in Sydney.

Under Queensland’s health directions, the entire state of NSW is a declared coronavirus hotspot.

Police arrived at the Noosa shopping centre on Monday afternoon. Photo: Supplied

Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the pair arrived by train and allegedly lied about where they had been.

“They weren’t completely honest with where they had been but later on we discovered they had come from a hotspot,” Superintendent Hawkins said.

He said neither of the girls was displaying coronavirus symptoms but all precautions were being taken.

Police said no charges have been laid at this stage.

The pair will soon be tested for coronavirus.

Trending Now

NSW weather
Kayaker loses his life, surfer critical as wild weather wreaks havoc in NSW
No plan for COVID in aged-care homes – shocking royal commission evidence
An Aussie icon: Parkes dish added to the national heritage list
nz travel cook islands
NZ moves closer to travel bubble with … Cook Islands
queensland community transmission
‘No community transmission’: Queensland lifts aged-care restrictions
TIKTOK
Victorian doctor’s Put on PPE video goes viral on Royal Melbourne Hospital TikTok
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video