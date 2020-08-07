Premier’s desperate message to young NSW residents as virus spreads

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has pleaded with young adults to rein in their social lives after a COVID-positive man attended a football match and six Newcastle pubs over the weekend.

The man in his 20s is a close contact of a Newcastle teenager whose diagnosis has shut down his high school and sent two football teams into self-isolation.

The two confirmed cases have led to Newcastle being labelled a coronavirus hotspot.

“We are on a knife-edge and we are about halfway through what is a really critical period,” Ms Berejiklian told Triple M radio on Thursday.

“To the young people, try to modify the number of places that you go to.”

The man attended several venues between Friday and Sunday, including Bennett Hotel in Hamilton, Sydney Junction Hotel in Hamilton and the Wests New Lambton club.

NSW Health wants anyone who attended those venues between specific times to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the day they attended and get tested.

See a full list of NSW venues of concern here

The man also visited the Greenroof Bar and Restaurant in Hamilton, the Queens Wharf Hotel and Sushi Revolution in Hamilton, and was among 2570 spectators at the Newcastle Jets-Western United match on Sunday at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Anyone who visited those venues on those dates is considered a casual contact.

Included in 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in NSW on Thursday are two more Sydney men in their 20s who were also out and about at a host of venues while potentially infectious.

One dined the Jambo Jambo African restaurant in Glebe on July 31 from 7-8.30pm. Anyone who attended the restaurant at that time should self-isolate and get tested.

The man also visited several other inner-Sydney venues between Friday and Sunday but patrons at these places are classified as casual contacts.

The other attended Penrith Plaza, Master Hot Pot in Canley Vale and BBQ City Buffet in Bankstown on August 1. Anyone who was at those venues – including potentially hundreds of shoppers at the Westfield centre in Penrith between 10.30am and midday – should be alert for symptoms.

The man is a close contact of a previously reported case associated with the Mounties club cluster.

On Thursday night, NSW had 104 active COVID-19 cases, including 10 patients in intensive care.

The Australian Medical Association, meanwhile, has encouraged NSW residents to wear a mask in public at all times, despite current state government guidelines.

The NSW government recommends mask use where social distancing is impossible, as well as for public-facing employees, religious worshippers and those who live near COVID-19 clusters.

The elderly and those at high health risk should also wear masks.

“The government has been asking the community to do the right thing and while many people have responded, infections persist and NSW is struggling to return to the previous environment where it had no community transmission,” AMA NSW President Dr Danielle McMullen said on Friday.

Dr McMullen also said the AMA would continue to lobby government for stronger restrictions on indoor gatherings in NSW.

-with AAP