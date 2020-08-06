Second Newcastle person with virus, among 12 more NSW infections

A second person from Newcastle has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a man in his 20s who went to last Sunday’s A-League match in Newcastle.

The man is a close contact of the teenager whose case has led to the closure of a Newcastle high school.

Hunter New England Local Health District said it was still investigating where the boy contracted the virus.

His diagnosis has shut down St Pius X school at Adamstown until next week as authorities trace the boy’s close contacts among the 1050 students and 200 staff.

“All students and staff are required by NSW Health to self-isolate until you are notified you are not a close contact,” principal Robert Emery said.

See a full list of NSW venues of concern here

It comes as NSW on Thursday recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases from more than 28,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday.

The Hunter New England Local Health District said the man in his 20s attended Sunday’s A-League match in Newcastle and all spectators should self-isolate immediately and get tested if they develop symptoms.

The Jets played Western United at McDonald Jones Stadium in front of a crowd of 2570.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the specified times is also asked to self-isolate and seek testing:

Bennett Hotel, Hamilton, Friday, July 31, 5.30-10pm

Greenroof Bar and Restaurant, Hamilton, Friday, July 31, 10pm-midnight

The Hopsmith Sports Bar, Wests New Lambton, Sunday, August 2, 5-7.30pm.

The venues have been notified and are undergoing cleaning. Contact tracing is underway.

Hunter New England Health is also urging anyone who visited the following venues at the times specified to be alert for symptoms:

Queens Wharf Hotel, Saturday, August 1, 9.30-11pm

Sydney Junction Hotel, Hamilton, Saturday, August 1, midnight-1.30am

McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday, August 2, 7.30pm to the end of the game

The infected teenager caught the No.26 Hamilton to Adamstown school bus on Monday. Everyone on the bus at that time is required to isolate and seek testing.

He was also in the Newcastle Jets under 15s squad that played a soccer match against the Stanmore Hawks at Arlington Oval in Dulwich Hill last Saturday.

All players in that game are required to isolate for 14 days and all the teen’s close contacts will be notified and must isolate for 14 days.

A primary school in Sydney’s west has also been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing after a COVID-19 case was identified in that school community.

All students and staff at St Margaret Mary’s Primary School in Merrylands were on Wednesday ordered to self-isolate after a COVID-positive case attended the school.

The Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta said it was supporting NSW Health’s contact tracing efforts.

-AAP