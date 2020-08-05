Victoria is understood to have another record number of new coronavirus infections, with 725 expected to be confirmed on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities is not yet known.

It tops Victoria’s previous worst day in the pandemic, when 723 infections were recorded last Thursday (July 30), followed by 627 on Friday (July 31).

It is understood Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will hold a press conference at midday to confirm the latest figures.

The news comes with Melbourne businesses in their final hours of normal trade ahead of a six-week city-wide shutdown of all but essential services from midnight.

Melburnians are also subject to 8pm-5am daily curfews, while regional Victorians face less stringent stage three restrictions. All measures will last until at least mid-September.

From midnight on Wednesday, workers who are outside their homes – particularly during the curfew hours – will have to show authorities their papers in the form of a work permit.

On Wednesday morning, the state Department of Justice website crashed under enormous demand for the permits. The department later posted alternative links to the paperwork.

Elsewhere, the federal government will give money to Victorian childcare centres so parents can keep their children at home without losing their places.

Additional funding will be provided to centres in the state, to encourage them not to charge fees for absent children for an additional 30 days.

It will effectively allow parents to keep their children out of care for six extra working weeks without being stung by additional costs, if their centre agrees to waive the fee.

“Ultimately the decision to waive the gap fee is up to the provider themselves, but what this package does is incentivise providers to waive the gap fee,” Education Minister Dan Tehan said on Wednesday.

“We want those parents to keep their children enrolled because we know once we come out of this pandemic, they will need the care for their children so that they can go back to work.”

The new arrangements will be in place from Thursday, the first day of the Melbourne shutdown.

NSW confirmed 12 new COVID cases to 8pm on Tuesday. One was a traveller in hotel quarantine, while 10 are linked to known clusters.

Queensland’s border shuts

In other coronavirus developments on Wednesday morning, Queensland announced it would close its border to all of NSW and the ACT from 1am on Saturday.

It comes as the state recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight.

The 68 year-old Queensland woman was diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours and authorities are still investigating the source of the infection.

The closure includes the ACT, which has no active COVID cases, because Queensland authorities say people are flying from there to get around other travel bans.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the new rules on Wednesday morning.

“I know it’s going to be tough on Queenslanders. But your health comes first,” she said.

“We need to protect not only our health, we need to protect the families, we need to protect our economy.”

The hotspot declaration means anyone travelling from NSW or the nation’s capital will soon be banned from entering the Sunshine State.