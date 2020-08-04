Another two people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in South Australia, prompting authorities to issue health alerts for three Adelaide businesses where one of the individuals spent time in recent days.

SA Health said the two new cases are both women in their 20s, with one of the cases possibly acquired through community transmission.

“It wasn’t clear that this was a person who’s returned from Victoria, so my team at the moment are getting information,” Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said.

The other is linked to the cluster identified yesterday at two schools in Adelaide — Roma Mitchell College and Thebarton Senior College.

It is believed the woman had been to several places while infectious.

It’s very, very concerning for us in South Australia, adding to the increasing numbers we’ve seen over the last week,” Dr Spurrier said.



“There were nine cases in 10 days yesterday and, of course, these two further cases.”

SA Health said anyone who attended the Najafi Carpet Gallery in Kilburn last Wednesday between 5.00pm and 8.00pm should get tested for COVID-19.

That also applies to anyone who went to the Agha Juice House in Blair Athol between 5.00pm and 7.30pm on Friday, and Fernwood Fitness at Salisbury Downs between 5.00pm and 8.00pm on Saturday.

The advice extends to people who do not have symptoms.

-more to come

–ABC