Melbourne’s Stage 4 lockdown: Can I visit my partner? Can I go surfing?

It was the worst-kept secret of the weekend, but we didn’t realise how bad it was going to be.

Melbourne has now entered the dreaded Stage 4 lockdown after a state of disaster was declared on Sunday afternoon.

Residents are banned from leaving their homes between 8pm and 5am, with the lockdown expected to last until 11.59pm on September 13.

The metropolitan Melbourne local government areas are: Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Boroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Brimbank, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Melton, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges and Hobsons Bay.

Residents in these areas are banned from travelling beyond a five-kilometre radius of their home, or risk a $1652 fine.

Use this tool to work out where you can travel within a 5km radius of home

Exemptions apply for work, caregiving, medical and compassionate reasons.

Regional Victorians and those in Mitchell Shire will be under Stage 3 restrictions later this week. Face masks must be worn in public from Monday.

Many of you have questions over what we can and can’t do under the new Stage 4 rules.

Here, we’ve answered some of them.

Can I get takeaway?

You can only pick up takeaway if the restaurant is within 5km of your home.

Home delivery services like UberEats or Deliveroo will still be available.

Can I visit my partner?

Yes. There is an exemption from the 5km limit for people to visit their intimate partners.

Is child care still open?

Child care and kindergarten will be closed, except for vulnerable children and children of permitted workers. Can my child go to school? Schools, including years 11 and 12, will go back to remote learning across the entire state from Wednesday. Exceptions are in place for vulnerable children and children of permitted workers.

Can I receive visitors?

No.

Can I go for a run?

Yes, you can go for a run outside but only for a maximum of one hour and your route must fall within a 5km radius of your home.

You are only allowed to exercise with one other person or a member of your household.

You do not have to wear a face mask while running.

Can I go for a walk?

You can go for a walk, but you must wear a face mask and you must not venture beyond a 5km radius of your home.

Can I go surfing?

No. You cannot go surfing, nor can you do any other recreational activities like fishing, boating or playing tennis.

Can I train with my soccer team?

No, community sport is banned.

Can I go swimming at a swimming pool?

No. Swimming pools, play centres and playgrounds are all closed.

Can I attend a wedding?

No, weddings will be banned from Thursday. There are exemptions for compassionate reasons.

What about a funeral?

Yes, but only five people can attend – including those conducting the ceremony.

Attending a funeral is an acceptable reason to leave home, even if that means leaving metropolitan Melbourne.

Can I get a takeaway coffee?

Yes, cafes will be able to offer takeaway items.

Can I get a haircut?

Yes, you can get a haircut. But all other beauty and personal care services will be closed.