One new coronavirus case in Queensland

A Brisbane man has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after visiting a restaurant frequented by one of the teenagers charged over a trip to Melbourne.

The 27-year-old man from Bellbird Park, in Ipswich, is in quarantine.

“He is believed to be have been a close contact of people who went to the [Madtongsan IV] Korean restaurant in Sunnybank on the 23rd of July,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Friday.

It is the second case of community transmission after three young Brisbane women sparked fears of an outbreak when it was revealed they had returned from Victoria but failed to go into quarantine.

A sister of one of the women is the other confirmed case.

The restaurant is one of the identified areas visited by the trio in the eight days they spent in the community between their return from Victoria on July 21 and two being diagnosed with COVID this week. All three women have been charged over allegedly lying on border declaration forms.

Queensland authorities say the relative of the infected man who visited the restaurant works at the Bolton Clarke aged-care facility in the western Brisbane suburb of Pinjarra Hills. It has activated its COVID-safe plan.

There are now 11 active coronavirus cases in Queensland, after 9076 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

“If you have any concern, if you are feeling the slightest bit unwell you must go and get tested,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’re not out of the woods yet.

“We are going to keep a very close eye on what’s happening, especially over the next few days but the response has been terrific and I want to thank all Queenslanders for doing that.”

-with agencies