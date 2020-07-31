How the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory is making some sick: Study

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this year, so too have several conspiracy theories that claim to explain how the outbreak started.

Among them is the idea that cell tower radiation from the 5G wireless network is to blame for making people sick.

There is a plethora of scientific evidence that proves otherwise.

These fringe groups believe if governments disrupt the 5G network, the virus will stop spreading.

But some conspiracy theorists even go a step further, claiming COVID-19 is a hoax and a cover-up of plans by the government to use 5G to control the population.

None of these theories are true.

A new study, yet to be peer-reviewed, says people can experience real symptoms if they believe they have been exposed to cell tower radiation, even though they haven’t.

Such symptoms include sleeping problems, anxiety, fatigue and headaches.

Professor Mark Elwood, author of the study and epidemiologist at The University of Auckland, said a number of “very weak” studies claim to show an association between 5G radiation and these symptoms.

“These studies are very simple – just asking if people have symptoms and if they are exposed to RF (radio-frequency),” he said.

“The best studies are tests of immediate effects in double-blind experimental conditions – these show that actual RF exposure does not cause symptoms, but the belief that there is RF exposure (even if there isn’t) and that it’s harmful – can cause symptoms.”

Professor Elwood claims these symptoms may be due to other aspects of mobile phone usage.

These include spending too much time on calls, texting or playing games, or the psychological factors associated with being glued to our phones.

Symptoms may also be due to perceived radio-frequency exposure, where people feel sick because they think they are being infected through a ‘nocebo effect’.