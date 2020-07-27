NSW virus clusters spread to more venues

Several Sydney restaurants have been exposed to COVID-19 with NSW Health ordering some patrons to get tested and self-isolate regardless of symptoms.

The advice comes after a staff member became the second infection linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Potts Point.

The restaurant has the same owners as Thai Rock in Wetherill Park, which is linked to 60 cases.

NSW reported 17 new COVID infections on Monday.

NSW Health has directed anyone who attended the Potts Point restaurant for more than two hours between July 15-25 to get tested for the coronavirus and self-isolate for 14 days since they were last there, regardless of symptoms.

Anyone who attended the restaurant for less than two hours on those dates should monitor for symptoms.

The link between the cases at the two Thai restaurants has not yet been identified.

Authorities are also urging anyone who attended AN Restaurant in Bankstown on July 23 from 9-11am and Tan Viet Noodle House in Cabramatta on July 22 from 1-2pm to monitor for symptoms after the restaurants were exposed to the virus.

There are now 70 cases associated with the Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster. Eleven are also linked to Our Lady of Lebanon Church.

The cluster tied to a funeral service at St Brendan’s Catholic Church, Bankstown, on July 18 has grown to nine.

Georges River Grammar School in Georges Hall was also temporarily closed for cleaning after a child who attended the school tested positive. The child is linked with the funeral service cluster in south-western Sydney.

Residents across the state have been urged to avoid all non-essential travel and gatherings with NSW Health particularly worried about transmission in hotels, restaurants, gyms and social gatherings.

People should also consider wearing a mask in situations where they are unable to practise social distancing.

Elsewhere, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would “slam the border shut” again if medical advice required it.

“If there are outbreaks of community transmission or it cannot be sourced or there are clusters, we will not hesitate to declare hotspots or we will not hesitate – if it gets out of control – to slam the border shut,” she said on Monday.

More NSW residents are blocked from entering Queensland from Monday, with Fairfield in south-western Sydney declared a hotspot.

Liverpool and Campbelltown in NSW are also declared hotspots, as is the entire state of Victoria.

Ms Palaszczuk said any decisions on further hotspots or border closures would be made on the advice of chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young.

“That advice has stood Queensland in a very good position,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Every single day we are monitoring the situation in NSW.”

-with AAP