News Coronavirus North Korea locks down border town after first admitted case of COVID-19
Updated:

North Korea locks down border town after first admitted case of COVID-19

Like President Trump, Kim Jong-un spurns wearing a mask as he directs North Korea's COVID-19 defence. Photo: EPA
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

After months of denying that COVID-19 had crossed its sealed borders, North Korea has placed the city of Kaesong under a sudden lockdown.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that the measure was taken on Friday after a single suspected  infection had been identified in the city.

According to KCNA, the regime’s domestic propaganda outlet, a person who defected to South Korea three years ago somehow slipped back across the fortified border.

If that person is officially declared a virus patient, it would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim no outside experts take seriously.

Leader Kim Jong Un also declared a state of emergency in the Kaesong area during a Politburo meeting on Saturday, KCNA says.

KCNA did not specifically mention whether the individual had been tested, but said an “uncertain result was made from several medical check-ups of the secretion of that person’s upper respiratory organ and blood,” prompting officials to quarantine the person and investigate anyone he may have been in contact with.

North Korea has received thousands of coronavirus testing kits from Russia and other countries, and imposed strict border closures.

Until recently thousands of people in North Korea were quarantined, but restrictions had recently eased.

In recent weeks, North Korea has also stepped up a campaign criticising defectors to South Korea as “human scum” and calling for South Korea to crack down on groups that send propaganda messages and food aid into the North.

Kim ordered an investigation into the military units along the border where the suspected COVID-19 carrier was suspected of crossing to “administer a severe punishment and take necessary measures”.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Woman reorganizing her wardrobe
Kirstie Clements: Show no mercy if you aim to be a wardrobe warrior
cosmetic surgery rise
Zoom calls have Australians rushing for cosmetic surgery
Good Vibes: Start-up coronavirus newsletter helping Australians cope with 2020
Ex-soldier Marc Mexsom’s personal crusade: Fighting child sex abuse
Love’s nice enough, but it’s not vital for happiness, new study finds
Cooked up in a lab, harmless COVID lookalike could be key to a vaccine
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video