The advice about face masks in Victoria will change from a recommendation to an order on Thursday.

Almost everyone in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will have to cover their face when they leave the house or face a $200 fine.

There are a few exceptions and you don’t have to rush out and buy hundreds of disposable masks.

Here are the dos and don’ts of wearing masks in Victoria.

How do you wear a mask?

The most important thing is that the mask or face covering covers your mouth and nose and is snug.

Not your forehead or your chin – it needs to cover your airways.

Make sure there are no holes in the mask.

Don’t touch the outside of the mask and make sure you wash your hands thoroughly before you put it on and after you take it off.

If you wear glasses or have a beard there are a few tips and tricks to make sure your mask is fitted properly.

For single-use surgical masks, make sure the coloured side is facing outward, make sure there are no tears or holes, and if there’s a metallic strip at the top of the mask make sure it’s positioned against the bridge of your nose.

The Victorian government also has a thorough guide on how to correctly wear different types of masks.

Where can I buy a mask?

Surgical, N95 and P2 masks are being sold at chemists and even dollar stores all over Melbourne.

You can also order them online – just make sure you are buying them from a reputable source.

However, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has recommended people not use P2 or N95 masks outside of healthcare settings.

This is likely because frontline workers are most in need of them.

There are a number of people also making and selling home-made masks, which you can also try making yourself.

The DHHS recommends cloth masks are of washable fabric and three layers of a mix of breathable fabrics “to ensure adequate protection”.

Will the government provide the masks?

About three million reusable masks are on order by the state government, with about 300,000 arriving this week.

More information about priority groups being supplied those masks will be provided later this week.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was likely older people would be first in line for a mask and would be able to collect one from a local GP clinic.

Will a mask stop me catching coronavirus?

No, and that’s important to remember.

Fears they create a false sense of security was one of the main reasons authorities delayed recommending masks in the first place.

However, chief health officer Brett Sutton said recent evidence showed that wearing a mask “makes a practical difference”.

“So just following people who wear masks and the settings in which masks are worn has shown that there’s a really significant – two-thirds or more – reduction in transmission,” he said.

Wearing a mask helps reduce respiratory droplets spreading from person to person, but on its own it’s not a bulletproof solution.

It’s still important to stay 1.5 metres from others around you whenever possible.

The more people in groups, such as at a supermarket, who wear a mask, the more protection there will be for everyone.

Why are masks mandatory now?

Wearing masks was previously just a recommendation, but Professor Sutton said authorities want to drive down cases quickly.

“Whether it’s zero transmission, or just getting down to single figures, we want to do that in as fast a time as possible,” he said.

“And mandating is just one of those additional pushes that will get it to universal coverage much faster.”