Six Victorians fined almost $30,000 after trying to sneak into Qld

A group of six Victorians has been fined more than $24,000 after trying to cross the border into Queensland in a minivan.

The group, who had lied on their border declaration forms, told police patrolling entry points that they had been working in New South Wales for the past three weeks.

However, evidence on their phones revealed they had been in coronavirus hotspots in Victoria during the past 14 days.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday morning “Victorians cannot come to Queensland”.

“We saw some people trying to get in, in a van, it’s not on … And you’ll be caught. And you’ll be fined.

“So those young people now have hefty fines they now have to pay.”

Police issued fines of more than $4000 to each person and they were turned around immediately. The same group had unsuccessfully attempted a border crossing on July 2.