Human trial begins in Queensland for COVID-19 vaccine

University of Queensland scientists are set to begin a human trial for a world-leading COVID-19 vaccine which will give hope of a breakthrough in combating the deadly virus.

The human testing of the “molecular clamp” vaccine candidate will start on Monday, and follows encouraging results from animal testing trials conducted in the Netherlands.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk praised UQ for their search for a vaccine and is encouraged by the advances they have have made so far.

“We have great scientists in Queensland and they are doing a remarkable job so we wish them all the very best as they undertake these trials,” she said.

“We know UQ is at the forefront of some of the work they’re doing and they’ll be making further announcements.”

UQ COVID-19 vaccine research leaders, Professor Paul Young, said the first human trial was about evaluating the safety and immune response of the vaccine in a group of healthy volunteers.

“The green light to move into this human trial follows extensive pre-clinical testing that the team has been conducting since first selecting the lead vaccine candidate on 14 February,” Professor Young said.

“This testing showed that the vaccine was effective in the lab in neutralising the virus and safe to give to humans.”

Professor Young said once human testing was under way, researchers expect to have preliminary results after about three months.

“We’ll hold a collective breath while we wait to see how the trial goes,” he said.



“But if all goes well, we can move to the next stage in the vaccine’s development – a larger trial with a much bigger group of people from a range of ages to see if the vaccine works across the board.”

There are more than 130 vaccines in the works around the world but UQ’s work is believed to have shown great success in the pre-clinical stage of development.

Trial puts Queensland on the map

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said volunteers would receive the first vaccine dose on Monday morning in Herston, in a trial run by early phase clinical trial specialist Nucleus Network.

“This research is putting Queensland on the map,” Ms Jones said.

“We invested millions into this research because we know a vaccine is crucial to defeating COVID-19.

“But the success of our research has the eyes of the world on Queensland.

She said Queensland now joined a small group of vaccine developers around the world who are moving out of the lab and into human trials.

“Queensland boasts one of the most promising vaccine candidates on the planet,” she said.

“We asked Queenslanders to roll up their sleeves to save lives – and they’ve answered the call in droves.

“We needed up to 120 volunteers for the first stage. More than 4000 people have put up their hands to volunteer.”

The clinical batch of vaccine for use in the trial was a manufactured by a close partnership between UQ and CSIRO with technical assistance by Australian biotech company CSL, Brisbane based Thermo Fisher and Swedish company Cytiva.

The University of Queensland was tasked by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus in January, supported by an initial investment of up to $10 million.

UQ and CEPI entered into a partnership in June with CSL to take the rapid response ‘molecular clamp’ enabled vaccine through clinical development and manufacture, if it proves successful.