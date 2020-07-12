A vaccine for the coronavirus could be two years away, Australia’s deputy chief medical officer has warned, as the nation’s death toll rose to 107.

A Victorian man in his 90s succumbed to COVID-19 as another 216 cases were recorded in Victoria on Saturday.

The state’s crisis promoted South Australia to deploy the defence force to enforce a hard border with Victoria.

Troops will be stationed from Sunday at checkpoints at Berri and Mt Gambier to help police monitor people coming across the border between SA and Victoria.

NSW recorded seven new cases on Saturday including three close contacts of a man who visited Sydney’s Crossroads Hotel, linked to an emerging COVID-19 cluster.

In Queensland, where NSW tourists continue to stream north across the re-opened border, the state recorded two new cases of COVID-19.

But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were ADF personnel who have been in isolation since returning recently from overseas.

“They are not considered a risk to the public,” she said.

With the nation on edge from Victoria’s second wave, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said Australians should learn to live in a world impacted by COVID-19 as a vaccine could be up to two years away.

About 200 groups around the world are working on vaccines, including in Australia, in a bid to fast-track a cure which could ordinarily take a decade to achieve.

In Queensland, The Courier Mail reports human trials will begin this week on a vaccine candidate that the state government believes could be among the world’s most promising.

Initially, experts had hoped the world could have a vaccine in 18 months from the start of the pandemic, potentially mid-2021, with a team at Oxford University suggesting they could have something ready this year.

But Dr Coatsworth said while much effort was going into producing a vaccine soon, it could still be years away.

“I think we need to prepare ourselves for a world where a vaccine is not available for potentially 18 to 24 months,” he said.

“(But) there is so much effort going into this, we should be hopeful that we can get a vaccine for COVID-19.”

Meanwhile Bill Gates has called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most.

The billionaire philanthropist warned that directing vital drugs to the “highest bidder” would prolong the deadly pandemic.

“We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors,” the Microsoft founder said.

There is growing concern that richer nations could scoop up promising medicines against the new coronavirus, leaving developing countries empty-handed.

The European Commission and the World Health Organisation have warned of an unhealthy competition in the scramble for a medicine while some officials in Washington have indicated they would seek to prioritise US residents.

Rich people hoarding vital equipment

Bill Gates’ warning comes as the worst-affected countries are among the world’s most unequal.

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases doubled in two weeks to 750,000 while India registered the country’s biggest daily spike as its total passed 800,000.

Inequality concerns are growing as health workers seek better protection while some among the rich are hoarding equipment at home.

South Africa leads them all, with the pandemic exposing the gap in care.

South Africa has more than 250,000 confirmed cases, including more than 3800 deaths.

In Johannesburg at South Africa’s epicentre, badly-needed oxygen concentrators are being snapped up by private businesses and individuals, a public health specialist volunteering at a field hospital said.

South Africa’s struggling public hospitals are short on medical oxygen – and they are now seeing a higher proportion of deaths than in private ones, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases says.

To complicate matters, the country’s struggling power utility has announced new electricity cuts in the dead of winter as a cold front brings freezing weather.

Many of the urban poor live in shacks of scrap metal and wood.

And in Kenya, some have been outraged by a local newspaper report citing sources as saying several governors have installed intensive care unit equipment in their homes.

In India, which reported a new daily high of 27,114 cases on Saturday, nearly a dozen states have imposed a partial lockdown in high-risk areas.

A surge in infections resulted in cases jumping from 600,000 to more than 800,000 in nine days.

India’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 820,916.

Infected people are packing India’s public hospitals as many are unable to afford private ones that generally uphold higher standards of care.

US virus records

The United States has again broke its own record for new coronavirus cases in a single day, with more than 66,600 fresh infections documented over the course of the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US has broken its own record in three out of the last four days, according to the university’s tracker.

Florida, one of the states registering the sharpest spike, reported more than 10,000 daily cases and 93 new deaths.

Disney resorts in the state are starting to reopen, beginning with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.

The White House has downplayed the severity of the new outbreaks across multiple states, insisting that the rising caseloads are only due to expanded testing and focusing on death rates.

While mortality figures have been in sharp decline, they are starting to tick back up.

-with AAP