Sydney pub ordered to close after coronavirus scare

A pub in Sydney’s south-west has been ordered to close while authorities investigate whether it is the source of two coronavirus infections.

Two people – a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s – who attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula last Saturday night have this week tested positive for COVID-19.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the hotel was the subject of a contact-tracing operation.

“NSW Health has been in contact this afternoon with the management of that particular hotel, and has asked them – in fact directed them, to close and provide all necessary details,” he said.

A pop-up facility testing facility was to open in the hotel car park from 5pm Friday.

Mr Hazzard also said a man in his 20s from Melbourne had tested positive for the virus in Sydney’s south.

Mr Hazzard urged anyone who recently attended the pub and had any symptoms at all to get tested.

He said another “troubling” case which emerged on Friday was a man in his 20s from Melbourne, who had towed his caravan up from Victoria into the Sutherland area.

The Health Minister thanked the man for coming forward, but asked people who had “ducked out of Melbourne” just before or after new public health orders to consider “packing up your caravan, packing up your tent or whatever else you’ve got” and heading home.

The two new cases follow the confirmation of a third COVID-19 case in the NSW-Victoria border town of Albury linked to two previous cases in the regional city.

-with agencies