SA tells all residents returning from Victoria to get a COVID test

The SA government has announced all residents returning from Victoria will be required to submit themselves for a coronavirus test within 24 hours of their arrival, and wear face masks.

A hard border closure with Victoria was imposed at midnight on Wednesday, preventing anyone other than South Australian residents and essential travellers from entering.

On Thursday, SA Premier Steven Marshall said all travellers from Victoria would be required to self-isolate for 14 days, submit for a coronavirus test and another one 12 days later.

Any South Australians that are returning will be required to undertake a test within 24 hours of crossing the border,” Mr Marshall said.



“As people come across the borders, whether it be the road border or whether it be the airport, they will be presented with … face masks which they must wear.

“Even if people do not have symptoms we are asking them to present themselves to make sure we can look at every single possibility.”

Travellers who arrive at checkpoints at the border or at the airport will be provided with three free face masks, which they will be required to wear when leaving isolation for testing.

They will also be provided with pre-signed forms for testing, allowing them to go to a COVID-19 clinic without needing a GP referral.

Mr Marshall said SA Pathology would also begin a “testing blitz”, with anyone who had been to Victoria in recent weeks urged to present for testing, whether or not they have experienced coronavirus symptoms.

“We will be starting a testing blitz in South Australia, effective immediately,” Premier Marshall said.

“We are asking all people who have entered Victoria in recent weeks to present themselves immediately for testing for the COVID-19.”

The Victorian government imposed stay-at-home orders across metropolitan Melbourne overnight, affecting more than five million people there.

“What’s occurring there is just a blunt reminder to every South Australian that we can’t rest back on our laurels [and] we can’t be complacent with regards to this disease,” Mr Marshall said.

Businesses only opened up in Victoria a few weeks ago and now they’re being forced to close down.



“We don’t want that situation in South Australia.”

