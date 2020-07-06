Chaos and confusion: Victoria’s public housing coronavirus lockdown

Residents yelling for help from windows, friends turned away from dropping off care packages and masked police officers at the end of every corridor.

This is the scene for about 3000 residents trapped inside public housing towers brought under sudden lockdown in Melbourne.

On Sunday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said at least 23 new coronavirus cases had been identified in nine Flemington and North Melbourne public housing estates.

At least 12 households are infected, but all tower residents have been banned from leaving their units.

They will be in shutdown for five days – at least.

Mr Andrews said “this is not about punishment – it’s about protection”.

But the tense atmosphere outside a public housing block in Flemington tells a different story.

There, residents said they feel more like they’re in jail.

On Sunday, cries for help could be heard coming from the flats at 12 Holland Court.

A sign plastered onto a fifth-floor window read: ‘Treat us as humans, not caged animals’.

Around 3pm, dozens of masked police officers were spotted turning away friends and family who had come to deliver care packages.

The officers wouldn’t allow the deliveries because of fear of possible contamination.

Intimidating police presence

Nasa Ige, president of the Australian African Association, said he knew about “90 per cent” of the residents at 12 Holland Court in Flemington.

Speaking to The New Daily outside the towers, Mr Ige said the situation was “absolutely horrible”.

“People are just mad about all this police presence – they feel it’s been too much excessive force,” he said.

“Most of them have refugee backgrounds and when they see the police officers they get scared, that something crazy is happening.”

Getting essential items to residents inside the buildings is another challenge.

In one instance, Mr Ige said it took the Department of Health and Human Services “at least 24 hours to deliver baby formula”.

Alkira Austin, a 27-year-old Gunditjmara woman, said one family had to wait 18 hours before they were delivered any food packages.

“And the food packages were so basic – just pasta and sauce, and no bread or milk,” Ms Austin told The New Daily.

“I’m concerned for people who may be needing medications, who are drug users who are going to be stuck in there for five days withdrawing.”

Residents in other Melbourne public housing buildings have complained of “mismatched” food packages – cereal but no milk, packets of plain flour, tinned tuna and juice.

People in the Melbourne public housing estates say these are the type of food boxes they’ve been provided with – “mismatched” food like “Weet-Bix with no milk” pic.twitter.com/stG13tnDlt — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) July 5, 2020

Life inside