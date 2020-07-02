News Coronavirus Sex workers plead for a return to work – in full-length plastic suits
Updated:

Sex workers plead for a return to work – in full-length plastic suits

A group of Bolivian sex workers say they are prepared to wear full biosecurity suits as long as they can return to work during the pandemic.

The women say the suits will protect them and their clients from contracting the deadly coronavirus that has ravaged the South American nation.

They will also ban kisses and wear masks, as well as transparent protective suits over their clothing. Other protocols will include more cleaning of rooms and use of hand sanitiser.

“We are part of society. The majority of us are single mothers. We have children and live alone. We need to earn money,” one woman, who gave her name only as Luna, said.

Landlocked Bolivia has had more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections since the deadly virus reached there in mid-March. In early June, authorities eased a strict lockdown designed to slow the virus’ spread, but continued door-to-door checks in regions with severe outbreaks.

Some work, including sex work, also remained banned.

Relaxing the lockdown was considered vital to help Bolivia’s economy – but experts warned it would lead to more cases and deaths.

