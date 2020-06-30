Britain’s coronavirus ‘nightmare’ shared around the world

The coronavirus crisis has been “an absolute nightmare” for the United Kingdom, says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As the pandemic tightens its grip around the world, Britain is not alone.

“Let’s not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock,” Mr Johnson told Times Radio on Monday.

Mr Johnson said now was not the right time for an inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis given “everybody was flat out” battling the disease’s spread.

His words came days after thousands of people flocked to a popular UK beach in a heatwave that reached 33 degrees.

Visitors descended on Bournemouth, in southern England, causing gridlock on the roads, camping illegally, leaving excessive waste and engaging in anti-social behaviour and alcohol-fuelled fights, according to the council.

Hundreds of football fans have also been widely criticised for gathering in Liverpool after their team won the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years.

A dispersal order has been issued around the city centre until Sunday, with police and politicians urging Liverpool fans to stay home.

