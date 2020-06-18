Victoria adds 70 virus cases in five days as infections spike again

Victoria has reported 18 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the state’s infection rate spiked for the fifth day in a row.

The state has added 69 COVID-19 cases since Sunday in a surge in confirmed infections that has closed schools and businesses and sent a nursing home into lockdown.

Victoria now has 81 active coronavirus cases.

“Clearly, we do have community transmission in Victoria and I want to reiterate the message to Victorians to take this issue seriously,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Thursday.

“Many of these cases are people with very, very mild symptoms, but they’ve done the right thing and gone and been tested and that is how we will manage the spread of the virus.”

Among Thursday’s confirmed cases is a third person who attended the Black Lives Matter rally in the Melbourne CBD on June 6.

They account for one of two cases of community transmission reported on Thursday. There were also six cases in returned overseas travellers, while the remaining 12 are contacts of other patients or are still being investigated.

The BLM protester works at H&M at Melbourne’s Northland Shopping Centre. The shop was closed for cleaning on Thursday.

Victoria’s spiking infections come ahead of a planned easing of virus restrictions on Sunday (June 21).

See Victoria’s current and planned virus measures here

Ms Mikakos said the jump in infections was concerning.

“We have erred on the side of being very careful in terms of how we manage this issue. We are reviewing the numbers and how we’re trending on a day-by-day basis,” she said.

“At this point in time, in terms of the changes that we have already announced for Monday, they will be proceeding.”

Later Premier Daniel Andrews also said the easing of restrictions was likely to go ahead.

“I don’t believe that it will be the case that we need to change those settings,” he said.

“But they are reviewed each and every day, and that’s why people adhering to the social distancing, people continuing to take this seriously, is very, very important.

“Today’s numbers and yesterday numbers are a timely reminder, if anyone needed that, that this is far from over.”

Another new case is a household contact of someone linked to the Croydon Family Practice outbreak. That cluster now has five confirmed infections.

There are also cases in a worker from Learning Centre Pakenham, in Melbourne’s outer south-east, and a one-year-old child at Guardian Childcare and Education in Prahran, in the inner city.

-more to come