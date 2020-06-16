Third Victorian school shut after coronavirus cases spread

Victoria has closed its third school in two days after a positive coronavirus test in a student.

Strathmore Primary School, in Melbourne’s north-west, was closed on Tuesday after a year five pupil was confirmed to have COVID-19.

It was one of nine virus cases reported in Victoria on Tuesday, including one more linked to an extended family cluster that has grown to 12.

The family outbreak, which covers five households, also led to the closure of two other Melbourne schools on Monday. Pakenham Springs Primary School, in the city’s south-east, and St Dominic’s in Broadmeadows, in the north, were shut for deep cleaning and contact tracing after pupils fell ill.

Tuesday was the third day of a spike in Victorian infections – with nine cases on Sunday followed by 12 on Monday.

Two of Tuesday’s cases are in an emerging cluster linked to a patient at Monash Health. That outbreak has six confirmed infections.

Also among this week’s new cases are a second Black Lives Matter protester. However, authorities say the woman – who has only mild symptoms and wore protective equipment at the June 6 march – was unlikely to have been infectious at the time.

Elsewhere, NSW reported three new cases on Tuesday morning. All were in people in hotel quarantine.

-more to come