Four more people have coronavirus in Victoria but none are believed to be linked to a Black Lives Matter rally or a protester who tested positive.

Victoria has now recorded 1703 cases in total.

Of the new cases, one was detected through routine testing, two are in hotel quarantine and the last is under investigation, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Friday.

On Thursday, a man who attended last Saturday’s Black Lives Matter rally in the Melbourne CBD was confirmed to have the virus. That left authorities scrambling to trace anyone he came in close contact with during the protest, which attracted thousands.

Ms Mikakos ruled out naming the man as part of the contact tracing process.

“It would be a breach of the Health Records Act for this individual to be named in these circumstances,” she said.

“We want to not do anything to discourage people from coming forward.”

The man developed symptoms on Sunday after being asymptomatic and wearing a mask at Saturday’s protest

Health officials believe it’s highly unlikely he contracted the virus at the event.

The rally against Aboriginal deaths in custody and in solidarity with protests in the US following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police drew thousands of people to Melbourne’s CBD.

It could take another week to determine whether the protest has contributed to local transmission of the virus.

It’s not known if the man had the federal government’s COVIDSafe app downloaded on his smartphone or if it was activated.

Of Victoria’s coronavirus cases, 179 are believed to be from community transmission.

The total number of active cases is now 49, with 1632 people recovered.

Five people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.