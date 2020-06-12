NSW’s two-week streak of no new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases could be over after a school in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was closed because of a probable coronavirus case.

Rose Bay Public School will be closed on Friday, with students to learn from home, as NSW Health investigated a probable case of COVID-19, the school said in a statement on its website.

NSW has not confirmed a community-derived COVID-19 case in two weeks. No new cases were reported in the state on Thursday and no one is in intensive care.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW sits at 3117.

It came as NSW Police said they would not hesitate to prosecute those who attended protests planned for Sydney on Friday night and Saturday afternoon amid COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said Friday night’s protest connected to the Black Lives Matter campaign was unauthorised because police had not been formally notified of it.

More than 1000 people have responded via the event’s Facebook page to say they are planning to attend Friday’s protest at Sydney’s Town Hall.

Mr Willing said police will deploy significant resources to enforce the existing health order, which bans mass gatherings

He told the Nine Network on Friday police would issue move-on directions to attendees and hoped to avoid any escalation to fines and arrests.

He also welcomed Thursday night’s Supreme Court decision to block a refugee rights protest scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The rally, which was being organised by the Refugee Action Coalition, will also start at Sydney’s Town Hall.

“While the NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of individuals to exercise their right to free speech in normal circumstances, these are not normal circumstances,” Mr Willing said on Thursday.

“If people choose to break the law and attend this protest, police will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against them.”

Justice Michael Walton, who granted the NSW Police application for the protest to be declared a prohibited public gathering, said public health risks did not “outweigh the rights of public assembly and free speech”.

This week, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said people attending rallies could face $1000 fines.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell, meanwhile, announced on Friday that school sports could resume from the start of term three in late July.

Short school assemblies would also be permissible from Monday.

-AAP