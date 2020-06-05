Court blocks Sydney’s Black Life Matters rally as organisers vow to defy ban

NSW’s highest court has effectively banned a protest against Aboriginal deaths in custody because it breached coronavirus restrictions.

About 5000 people were expected to rally at Sydney Town Hall at 3pm on Saturday in honour of US man George Floyd and Australian David Dungay Jr., an Aboriginal man who died in prison in 2015.

Like Mr Floyd in Minneapolis, Mr Dungay’s last words were “I can’t breathe”.

A 26-year-old Dunghutti man from Kempsey, he died in Long Bay prison hospital in 2015 after being forcibly moved to an observation cell, restrained face down, and sedated.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Des Fagan on Friday ruled the Stop All Black Deaths in Custody rally, organised by activist Raul Bassi, was not an authorised public assembly.

“The exercise of the fundamental right of assembly … is not taken away by the current public health order, it is deferred,” Justice Fagan said.

Justice Fagan said he appreciated the importance of the event and recognised it was designed to be concurrent with similar events in other countries.

“I don’t diminish the importance of the issues, and no one would deny them in normal circumstances,” he said.

“No one denies them that but we’re talking about a situation of a health crisis.”

Other countries hadn’t respected coronavirus and had suffered “markedly worse” than Australia, he said.

Australians had also surrendered their livelihoods, pursuits, endeavours and rights to worship to help halt the spread of COVID-19, the judge said.

“Everyone has given up a lot in order to defeat the disease on the basis that this is the best advice health officials have given us,” he said.

Mr Bassi said he and police agreed on Thursday the protest could go ahead.

The state’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant, was among witnesses to give evidence and told the court while there was a low level of community transmission in NSW, an event that large would increase the risk.

“At this current point in time, even despite high rates of testing, there is a possibility we are missing cases in the community,” Dr Chant said.

Modelling on behalf of the commonwealth predicted an “upswing” in cases as COVID-19 restrictions eased, although the modelling did not consider specific events.

Barrister Emmanuel Kerkyasharian, for the organisers, submitted the “safer course” would be to allow the rally with social distancing measures.

“What’s going to happen is people are going to turn up and be more tightly packed, increasing the risk of community transmission,” he said.

Justice Fagan rejected that argument

– with AAP and ABC