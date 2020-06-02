Gyms to reopen, community sport gets a date for kick-off

NSW coronavirus restrictions on many fitness facilities – including gyms, yoga studios and indoor pools – will be lifted next week, as new infections in the state flatline.

From Saturday, June 13, indoor fitness activities such as yoga, Pilates and group training sessions will be permitted, although class sizes will be capped at 10.

Indoor pools and saunas, and tattoo and massage parlours will be allowed to reopen from the same date, with restricted numbers.

Children’s community sport will be permitted to restart from July 1.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the demand to reopen gyms was second only to beauty salons.

“There’s a lot of people desperate to get back in there and the [Deputy Premier John Barilaro] and I are just desperate to get back into the gymnasiums,” he said.

Fitness facilities will have to sign in all guests to assist with any potential coronavirus tracing, and enforce the four-square-metre rule.

Only on Monday, the fitness industry launched a nationwide campaign to put more pressure on state governments to set a date to reopen gyms.

“No matter what aspect of the industry we look at we have all taken a hit – owners, trainers, group fitness instructors, suppliers, business coaches and associations, not to forget consumers,” a spokesperson from Fitness Australia said.

In the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, NSW had six new cases of coronavirus. All were returning travellers under hotel quarantine.

Tasmania goes for relaxation

Tasmania will move to stage two of coronavirus restrictions on Friday, about a week ahead of schedule.

Premier Peter Gutwein said on Tuesday the state will move from stage one to two from 3pm on Friday – instead of on June 15 as initially forecast.

“I’m certain that this will be very welcome news ahead of the June long weekend,” he said.

Seated drinks at pubs will be allowed for the first time since restrictions were implemented.

A cap on pub patrons was likely to be lifted to 40, subject to advice from public health and industry consultation, Mr Gutwein said.

Camping and overnight stays will be permitted, while residents have been given the green light visit their holiday homes, or shacks, across the state.

Tasmania has not recorded a COVID-19 case in 17 days and has only four active cases remaining.

“This isn’t over yet, but we can start to move back to a better level of normality,” Mr Gutwein said.

Despite the early easing, he remained firm on his decision to wait until early July before making a call on when to reopen the state’s borders.

10 cases in Victoria

A total of 10 COVID-19 cases were reported in Victoria on Tuesday, including two in staff from an aged-care home and a kindergarten.

Four new cases are linked to the outbreak at Rydges on Swanston, bringing the total number of cases there to 12.

All four cases are close contacts of known cases and they are all in self-isolation.

One new case was detected in a staff member at Embracia aged-care in Reservoir, in Melbourne’s north. All staff and residents will be tested for COVID-19 and the home is in lockdown.

Another case was detected in a kindergarten teacher at Macleod Preschool, in the city’s north-east. It was closed on Tuesday for a thorough clean.

Four other new cases are being investigated and were detected through routine drive-through or pop-up testing.

