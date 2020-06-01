Newmarch House cleared of coronavirus infections

The Sydney aged-care home at the centre of one of the country’s largest and deadliest coronavirus outbreaks has finally been cleared of the virus.

NSW Health authorities said on Sunday that all residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 at Newmarch House, in Sydney’s west, had been cleared.

The home was the centre of a virus cluster with about 70 people infected and 19 residents who died.

It started in mid-April after an employee worked six shifts despite displaying mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Anglicare said the declaration was “an enormous relief”.

“We acknowledge our staff, those from Newmarch House as well as those from other services in Anglicare who have joined our surge team. Their dedication, sacrifice, inspirational care and support have made this day possible,” it said in a statement.

“There is still more work to do. We remain vigilant to ensure we maintain strict infection control protocols for all our residents at Newmarch House until the site itself is declared COVID-19 free by NSW Health.

NSW reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, all of them travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW also further eased restrictions on Monday, with pubs, beauty salons and museums to reopen and intrastate travel being permitted

Travellers from interstate will also be able to visit NSW under the June 1 changes, but must comply with the rules of their home state when returning.

Queensland, which has also eased many virus measures, had no new infections to report on Monday morning.

Victorians return to pubs, cafes

Victorians are also able to enjoy a beer at their local pub or brunch at a cafe from Monday.

Cafes, restaurants and other spaces where groups usually gather are able to re-open with 20-person limits as lockdown rules ease.

This is despite state Health Minister Jenny Mikakos declaring on Sunday a state of emergency would be extended until 11.59pm on June 21.

Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Victoria on Monday. One was at the Rydges on Swanston, the Melbourne hotel housing returned overseas travellers that is now linked to eight confirmed infections.

See Victoria’s current coronavirus restrictions here

There have been no new cases linked to the family outbreak in Keilor Downs, in Melbourne’s north-west, which has infected 13 people across two homes.

That cluster has also led to the closure of Keilor Downs Secondary College and Holy Eucharist Primary School in St Albans after two siblings tested positive to coronavirus last week.

The schools reopened after deep cleaning on Monday, but more than 100 students have been forced to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into contact with the infected students.

The government advice continues that if Victorians can work from home, they must.

-with AAP