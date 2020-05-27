Concerns for port workers aboard virus-struck ship

The Prime Minister has cautioned people against overreacting to a coronavirus outbreak on a live export ship in Western Australia.

Six crew members of the livestock carrier Al Kuwait, which docked in Fremantle last Friday, have tested positive for the virus.

There are concerns for quarantine officers and port workers who boarded the vessel without knowing the men were infected.

State and federal authorities are trading barbs over how the ship was allowed to dock and when authorities were notified about illness onboard.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said on Tuesday he had been told the Commonwealth had allowed the Al Kuwait to dock after three crew members reported elevated temperatures.

Mr McGowan, who said he expected more coronavirus cases among the ship’s remaining 42 crew members, described the situation as “extremely concerning”.

On Wednesday, Scott Morrison tried to cut through the crossfire by arguing the situation was under control.

He also launched a pre-emptive strike against calls to shut down the live export industry during the global pandemic.

“We’ve got the systems in place and they can be managed and they can be protected,” Mr Morrison told Sky News on Wednesday.

“But if we’re going to stop exporting our agricultural products or our resources then that is going to hurt our economy drastically, so I would caution people from getting too far ahead of themselves on this.”

The Al Kuwait arrived in Fremantle from the United Arab Emirates. Its sick crew members are in quarantine in a Perth hotel.

Mr McGowan said the remaining 42 crew were “currently well” and would remain onboard the ship to be monitored and undergo health checks.

He said it was lucky no one got off the ship but it was unfortunate others, including Fremantle Ports workers, had boarded the vessel.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the situation was handled correctly.

“I have asked my department to go back and double check and triple check to make sure that every protocol has been adhered to,” Mr Littleproud said.

“But on the face of it, we believe that every protocol was in line with the COVID protocols that have been put in place.”

The union representing crew members said everybody on board the ship should be tested for coronavirus.

