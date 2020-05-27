Queensland man aged 30 dies from coronavirus

A 30-year-old man from central Queensland is believed to be Australia’s 103rd coronavirus fatality.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Blackwater man’s partner was in isolation in hospital with symptoms of the deadly virus.

Paramedics were called to the man’s home on Tuesday afternoon, when his partner returned home and found him unresponsive. He was dead when they arrived, and later returned a positive test for COVID-19.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said it appeared the man had been ill for several weeks, but had not been tested for the virus. He also had a “complicated medical history”.

The coroner will investigate the death. But the man is so far the youngest virus fatality in Australia.

Health authorities believe the couple had not left Blackwater at least since February.

Their cases are the first in the central Queensland town.

The man’s death is Queensland’s seventh related to the coronavirus.

Public health experts and contact tracing resources have been sent to Blackwater. Testing clinics have been set up in nearby Emerald, and will also be operating in Blackwater by later on Wednesday.

“I know that men sometimes fob off their illnesses, they don’t go and get medical assistance,” Dr Young said.

“[But] we urge anyone, anyone in Queensland, but particularly anyone in Blackwater, who is suffering symptoms to please go and get tested.”

The paramedics and police who went to the man’s home are in isolation.

Queensland had 1058 coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, including seven active infections. Four patients were in hospital, one in ICU on a ventilator.